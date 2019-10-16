Corrections News
October 16, 2019 / 8:08 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

REFILE-Hong Kong leader says city's status as financial hub not shaken

1 Min Read

(Fixes distribution coding, no change to text)

HONG KONG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the city’s status as a financial hub has not been shaken despite more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

Beijing-backed Lam was speaking after announcing measures to tackle the city’s chronic housing shortage in her annual policy address, which she was forced to deliver by video after pro-democracy lawmakers heckled her in the legislature.

Reporting By Clare Jim and Farah Master, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree, Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below