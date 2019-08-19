Twitter discloses China-backed interference in Hong Kong protests

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Monday nearly a 1,000 accounts originating from China were “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong” as part of a coordinated state-backed operation.

The accounts undermined the legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement in Hong Kong, Twitter said in a blog post. (bit.ly/30kl9Jk)

In a separate statement, the social media company also said it was updating its advertising policy and would not accept advertising from state-controlled news media entities going forward. (bit.ly/2Za5Pxn) (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru)