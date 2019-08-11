Police and protesters clash in downtown Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired tear gas at demonstrators, as petrol bombs exploded in the downtown bar district of Wan Chai on Sunday evening as clashes during a tenth weekend of protests in the city intensified.

Increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.

Reuters reporters in Wan Chai saw two petrol bombs thrown, setting small fires on the streets, while tear gas volleys and advancing riot police sent some protesters fleeing. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook Editing by David Goodman )