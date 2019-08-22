Company News
August 22, 2019 / 8:35 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

YouTube finds influence campaign tied to Hong Kong protests

Paresh Dave

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday that its YouTube streaming service disabled 210 channels that showed signs of a coordinated influence operation around videos related to the Hong Kong protests.

The move came days after social media companies Twitter and Facebook said they had dismantled a state-backed social media campaign originating in mainland China that sought to undermine the recent protests. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Paresh Dave; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

