Hong Kong leader thanks residents for orderly voting despite volatile environment

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday thanked residents of the Chinese-ruled city for orderly voting on Sunday despite a relatively volatile environment and said she hoped the peace at the weekend was a voice by people against violence.

Lam was speaking a day after poll results showed democratic candidates secured almost 90% of 452 district council seats in Sunday’s local elections, a landslide victory in polls that were widely seen as a barometer of support for Lam. (Reporting By Clare Jim, Sharon Tam and Noah Sin; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Himani Sarkar)