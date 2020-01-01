Hong Kong police fire tear gas during mass New Year's day march

HONG KONG, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired several rounds of tear gas at crowds during a New Year’s day march on Wednesday that has drawn tens of thousands of people, including families with children.

What had been a peaceful march to press authorities for more concessions after more than half a year of protests, deteriorated into tense scenes mid-way during the march, with police firing tear gas to disperse protesters in the Wanchai district.

Frontline protesters quickly formed a line of defence, and some hurled petrol bombs back at police, according to Reuters reporters on the ground.

Hong Kong has been embroiled in more than six months of anti-government protests that have now spilled into 2020, with protesters demands including full democracy and an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality. (Reporting by James Pomfret, editing by Louise Heavens)