Hong Kong to guard and cherish media freedom, official says

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s administration will cherish and safeguard freedom of the press, its acting chief executive, Matthew Cheung, said on Tuesday, as protests that have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for more than five months show no sign of letting up.

