RPT-HK regulator plans investor identification system around mid 2018
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 2:51 AM / 10 days ago

RPT-HK regulator plans investor identification system around mid 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator plans to implement a real-time investor identification system for “northbound” stock trading around mid 2018, its chief executive said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at detecting potential misconduct.

Northbound stock trading means foreign investors will be able to buy and sell Chinese stocks via two-way trading between stock markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai and Shenzhen, as part of Beijing’s efforts to open up capital markets.

The regulator sees “enormous” potential for trading of risk management products in the Asian financial hub, said Ashley Alder, CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission, while speaking at the Thomson Reuters Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and James Pomfret; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

