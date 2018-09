HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission has appointed Tim Lui as chairman, the SFC said in a statement on Friday.

Lui, a former tax partner at PwC and a Hong Kong delegate to China’s National People’s Congress, will replace outgoing chairman Carlson Tong, who will step down having served two three-year terms.

Lui will begin his three-year term on October 20, the statement said.