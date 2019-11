HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s financial regulator is to publish a regulatory framework for crypto currency trading platforms later on Wednesday, Chief Executive Ashley Alder announced at a fintech conference in the city.

The rules will cover custody, know-your-customer rules and the storage of crypto assets, among other issues.

Alder first announced a number of initiatives relating to digital currencies at the same event one year ago. (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Tom Hogue)