Hong Kong regulator lifts ban on UBS IPO sponsorship

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s markets watchdog has lifted UBS’s ban on leading IPOs after a 10 month review of the bank’s enhanced governance processes, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The Securities and Futures Commission on March 14 2019 banned UBS from sponsoring, or leading IPOs in Hong Kong for one year for due diligence failings and fined it and its rivals a combined $100 million.

The SFC said it would lift the suspension with immediate effect, cutting the year long ban by two months.

UBS declined to comment.