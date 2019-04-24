HK regulators tell Chinese banks to review opaque financing arrangements

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese financial institutions operating in Hong Kong should urgently review their complicated structures and opaque financing, which may conceal potential risks, Hong Kong’s banking and securities regulators said on Wednesday.

In a rare joint statement singling out mainland banks’ practices, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said some Chinese banks’ structures and financing made it “difficult to conduct rigorous risk assessments”. The institutions should review such arrangements urgently, they added.

The regulators said coordinated inspections of an unnamed Chinese bank had found it had entered into a series of lending and investment arrangements with other companies, including some that were subsidiaries of the same group as the bank, which caused what was effectively a margin loan to appear to be an investment.

Last year, the SFC warned financial institutions against disguising margin financing arrangements.

“The findings from the coordinated inspections are illustrative of complex structures which appear to have been adopted by other Mainland financial institutions in Hong Kong,” the statement said.

It added that the HKMA and SFC were closely coordinating with mainland regulators to share information and observations.