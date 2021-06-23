Hong Kong tabloid closure is a "chilling blow" - UK's Raab

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The closure of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily is a blow to media freedom in the former British province, Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

“The forced closure of Apple Daily by the Hong Kong authorities is a chilling blow to freedom of expression in Hong Kong,” he said in a statement.

“It is crystal clear that the powers under the National Security Law are being used as a tool to curtail freedoms and punish dissent - rather than keep public order.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young)