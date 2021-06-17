China's liaison office in Hong Kong backs 'just action' on Apple Daily

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China’s Hong Kong Liaison Office said on Thursday it firmly supported what it described as the “just action” of the city’s police, who arrested five executives of the Apple Daily newspaper under a new national security law.

“No matter what kind of professional identity and background he has, no matter what kind of forces he is backed by, anyone who violates the Hong Kong National Security Law and other relevant laws will be severely punished,” the Liaison Office said in a statement. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)