PM Johnson says starting to see chilling of free speech in Hong Kong

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on his way to the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the effects of China’s national security law were already beginning to be felt in Hong Kong.

Johnson, speaking to a parliamentary committee, said: “You’re starting to see a chilling of free speech ... You’re starting to see the effect of that security rule.”

Johnson also said there had not been any request by Japan to join the “Five-Eyes” intelligence sharing arrangement.