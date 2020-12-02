UK urges Hong Kong and China to stop stifling opposition

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen during a meeting at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain urged the Hong Kong and Beijing authorities to stop their campaigns to stifle opposition, issuing a statement on Wednesday as three Hong Kong activists including Joshua Wong began their prison sentences.

“Prosecution decisions must be fair and impartial, and the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong must be upheld,” said Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab.