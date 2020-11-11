UK's Raab says Hong Kong lawmaker dismissals are an assault on freedoms

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the expulsion of four Hong Kong opposition lawmakers from their legislature was an assault on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms, as set out by the UK-China Joint Declaration.

“China’s decision to arbitrarily remove elected pro-democracy Hong Kong legislators from their positions represents a further assault on Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and freedoms under the UK-China Joint Declaration,” Raab said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This campaign to harass, stifle and disqualify democratic opposition tarnishes China’s international reputation and undermines Hong Kong’s long-term stability.” (Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)