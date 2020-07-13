EU should not cease dialogue with China over Hong Kong - Merkel

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s decision to impose a new security law on Hong Kong is no reason for the European Union to sever dialogue with the world’s second-biggest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

“It is important that EU member states are trying to find a common policy toward China and a common answer,” Merkel said during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“This is very important for me. (But) this is no reason not to remain in dialogue with China.” (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrew Heavens)