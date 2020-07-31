TIMELINE-One month in, the impact of national security law on Hong Kong

July 31 (Reuters) - China imposed national security legislation on Hong Kong a month ago, making anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession, terrorism or colluding with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison.

The following timeline summarises developments in the run-up to and since the legislation, which supporters hope will bring stability after a year of anti-government demonstrations, and critics say will crush wide-ranging freedoms.

June 30

Activists Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Agnes Chow quit pro-democracy group Demosisto and disband organisation.

Pro-independence groups Studentlocalism and Hong Kong National Front disband local branches.

Some pro-democracy shops and businesses remove notices and other material supporting the anti-government protest movement.

Beijing unveils details of national security law, which takes effect just before midnight on the eve of the anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule on July 1.

United States condemns the law and vows to stand by the people of Hong Kong.

Britain calls the law a “grave step”.

July 1

Police arrest more than 300 people as protesters take to streets. Ten are arrested under new national security law.

A man suspected of stabbing a police officer is arrested at Hong Kong airport.

Britain promises to grant those in Hong Kong with British National Overseas (BNO) passports five years of limited stay to work or study as a pathway to citizenship.

Canada warns its citizens they could face an increased risk of arbitrary detention in Hong Kong and possible extradition to mainland China.

July 2

Government says protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times” could constitute subversion.

The U.S. Senate approves legislation to penalise banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement the new law.

Taiwan warns citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to or through Hong Kong.

July 3

Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law says on Twitter he left Hong Kong before the law was enacted.

United Nations says it is “alarmed” at arrests in Hong Kong under new law.

July 4

Books by some pro-democracy activists are removed from Hong Kong public libraries.

July 5

First person charged under the new law is denied bail.

Education Bureau urges schools to review textbooks to make sure they do not violate security law.

Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Twitter Inc say they have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong.

July 7

TikTok says it will exit the Hong Kong market within days.

July 8

New national security office is set up in MetroPark Hotel.

Protest anthem “Glory to Hong Kong” is banned in schools.

July 10

Police say they have arrested seven people for “assisting” a man suspected of stabbing a police officer during a protest.

Authorities search the office of an independent political pollster on the eve of primary elections for the opposition camp that he helps organise.

July 11

The opposition sets up polling booths across Hong Kong for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates for Legislative Council elections in September.

July 14

Beijing’s top representative office in Hong Kong warns that primary elections could violate national security law.

The New York Times says it will shift part of its Hong Kong office to Seoul.

July 15

President Donald Trump orders an end to Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law.

Beijing warns Washington of retaliatory sanctions.

July 17

Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong are told their visas will not be renewed unless they sign a document supporting Beijing’s claim to Taiwan under its “one China” policy.

July 20

Global wealth managers are examining whether clients in Hong Kong have ties to the city’s pro-democracy movement, in an attempt to avoid getting caught in the crosshairs of the new law, six people with knowledge of the matter tell Reuters.

Britain announces it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

July 21

China says it will respond strongly to Britain’s move.

Small groups of Hong Kong demonstrators gather to mark the first anniversary of an attack against pro-democracy activists in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts.

July 23

The chief executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority says “normal” daily activities in the Asian financial hub, such as hedging, publishing bearish reports or the collection of market data will be unaffected by the new law.

China threatens to withdraw recognition of British National Overseas passports held by residents of Hong Kong.

July 28

New Zealand suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) sacks veteran pro-democracy activist Benny Tai from his tenured position as an associate professor of law.

July 29

Police arrest four people under the security law, the first such detentions outside of street protests.

July 30

Hong Kong disqualifies a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new law.