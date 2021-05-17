Trading in shares of Next Digital suspended pending statement

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Next Digital Ltd was suspended on Monday pending a statement from the company, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Next Digital said the shares will remain on a trading halt ahead of a company announcement regarding a statement issued by the Hong Kong Security Bureau about a freeze in the assets and shareholdings in the firm held by its controlling shareholder Lai Chee Ying.

Hong Kong authorities on Friday froze the assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai, including all shares in his company, Next Digital - the first time a listed firm has been targeted by national security laws in the financial hub. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)