HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said on Monday they arrested 10 people in a national security operation that saw media mogul Jimmy Lai and other senior executives at his Apple Daily newspaper detained.

Police said they arrested nine men and one woman, aged between 23 and 72. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Jessie Pang; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)