HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law -top aide

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested for suspected collusion with foreign forces under the national security law Beijing imposed on the global financial hub in June, his top aide said on Twitter.

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon, a senior executive at Lai’s media company Next Digital, which publishes local tabloid Apple Daily, said early on Monday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia Editing by Shri Navaratnam)