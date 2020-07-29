Healthcare
Hong Kong could postpone Sept. 6 election for city legislature- public broadcaster RTHK

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s government could postpone by one year a vote for seats in the city’s legislature scheduled for Sept. 6 amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the global financial hub, public broadcaster RTHK reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

A delay would be a blow for the opposition pro-democracy camp’s attempt to win a historic majority in the city’s assembly in the wake of Beijing imposing a new security law widely criticised by Western nations.

Pro-democracy candidates posted an overwhelming win in lower level district council elections last year.

Rival finance hub Singapore, which has had a larger coronavirus outbreak, held an election earlier this month. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Perry & Shri Navaratnam )

