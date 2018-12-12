HK stocks rise on hopes of more China stimulus, fewer Fed rate hikes

* .HSI up 1.6 pct, .HSCE gains 1.7 pct

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday as market participants forecast a slower pace of interest rate hikes in the U.S. and possible policy stimulus in China. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 1.6 percent at 26,186.71, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.7 percent. ** Gains were recorded across the board. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares was up 0.7 percent, the IT sector climbed 1.5 percent, while the financial sector ended 1.7 percent higher. ** But it was the property sector, up 2.8 percent, that stole the show. Real estate companies are well poised to harvest the gains from looser policies in China and the U.S., said analysts. ** “People are expecting policy announcements at the leadership’s meeting this month,” said Steven Leung, director of sales at brokerage UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong, referring to the Central Economic Work Conference, which typically takes place in December. ** “The (Fed’s) view on the interest rate is no longer that aggressive, it is relatively dovish,” said Ben Kwong, Hong Kong-based head of research at KGI Asia. “Even if the U.S. hikes, Hong Kong may not follow, because we have sufficient capital (liquidity) here. We didn’t go the full mile last time around,” he added. Hong Kong banks raised their benchmark rates for the first time in 12 years in September, by only by 12.5 basis points, when the Fed hiked 25 basis points. ** The RMB’s recent rebound also helped cement rises among Chinese real estate companies’ shares, Leung added. The yuan was quoted at 6.8893 per U.S. dollar at 08:29 GMT, 0.14 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.8989. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Resources Land Ltd , which gained 6.75 percent, while the biggest loser was Hengan International Group Company Ltd, which fell 5.70 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.3 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 2.2 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Tower Corp Ltd , gaining 7 percent, China Resources Land Ltd , up 6.6 percent, followed by China Railway Group Ltd , up by 4.6 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Hengan International Group Company Ltd, which was down 5.7 percent, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd, which fell 2.2 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, down by 2 percent. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 18.84 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.