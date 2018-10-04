Hong Kong stocks mark 3-week closing low, energy shares fall

* Hang Seng index ends down 1.73 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 2.21 pct

* Energy sub-index plunges 3.2 pct

* HSI financial sub-index falls 1.6 pct; property down 1.7 pct

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell for a third straight session on Thursday, marking a three-week closing low, as a firmer dollar prompted fears of capital outflows from local and Chinese markets, while a fall in oil prices also dragged down energy-related stocks.

** China’s financial markets are closed for the National Day holiday and will resume trade on Oct. 8.

** Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng index ended Thursday weaker, losing 467.39 points or 1.73 percent to 26,623.87, the lowest close since Sept. 12. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.21 percent to 10,547.64. ** China Oilfied led the slide in oil and energy stocks as oil prices retreated, sending the Hang Seng sub-index tracking energy stocks down 3.2 pct to post its biggest daily pct drop since May 25

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking IT sector dipped 2.22 percent, the financial sector was 1.58 percent lower and property sector fell 1.67 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was WH Group Ltd, up 3.38 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which was down 5.46 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.71 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.56 percent. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was down 9.45 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was down 7.9 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 2.51 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Gas Holdings Ltd up 2.38 percent, followed by Guangdong Investment Ltd , gaining 0.87 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which was down 7.01 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 4.94 percent and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, down by 4.72 percent.