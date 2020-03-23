RPT-China Hongqiao sees 2019 aluminium output fall sharply, eyes move into scrap

(Repeats story published late on Friday)

* Company reports 2019 net profit of 6.1 bln yuan, +12.7% y/y

* Says coronavirus will have ‘profound impact’ on supply chains

* Hongqiao’s aluminium production -11.3% to 5.64 mln T last year

By Tom Daly

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China Hongqiao Group , the world’s biggest aluminium producer, said on Friday lower costs boosted net profit by 12.7% in 2019 despite a sharp drop in output, as it announced its intention to boost production from scrap metal.

Net profit came in at 6.095 billion yuan ($862 million) last year, versus 5.407 billion yuan in 2018, the company said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing, warning the coronavirus will have a “profound impact” on global supply chains.

The rise in profit came even as Hongqiao saw an 11.3% fall in production of aluminium alloy products to 5.644 million tonnes, and a 6.7% drop in revenue to 84.18 billion yuan last year as Shanghai aluminium prices averaged 2.4% lower.

The company attributed the higher profit to lower purchase prices for raw materials such as coal, higher efficiency and greater sales of fabricated aluminium products.

It said lower primary aluminium production was due to China’s winter restrictions on industrial output in 2019, as well as its switch to more advanced facilities and an outage caused by flooding near its Shandong headquarters in August.

Hongqiao had said at the time its annual production would fall by 200,000-300,000 tonnes as a result of that incident.

The company is moving around 2 million tonnes of annual aluminium production from Shandong to Southwest China’s Yunnan province to take advantage of cleaner hydropower, but doing so will not increase its licensed capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per year of primary aluminium.

However, Hongqiao said it would “dedicate itself to increasing the primary aluminium production capacity through secondary aluminium,” or scrap aluminium, and “plans to add new production lines for secondary aluminium,” without elaborating.

The company currently makes its aluminium using alumina, a substance refined from bauxite ore, but recycling scrap aluminium - such as used cans - could help it save costs, especially with Shanghai aluminium prices falling to their lowest since 2016 this week.

“It is expected that the aluminium industry will face greater challenges and opportunities” in 2020 due to the epidemic, Hongqiao added.

Alumina sales rose 29% in 2019 to 5.28 million tonnes after the company “seized market opportunities” to sell more material domestically when its own usage decreased, Hongqiao said, adding that the 1 million tonnes per year second phase of its alumina project in Indonesia is expected to start up the end of 2020.