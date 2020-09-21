Honigman opens D.C. outpost with Steptoe IP partner hire

Detroit-founded Honigman has brought on intellectual property partner Harold Fox from Steptoe & Johnson as managing partner of a new office in Washington, D.C., the firm said Monday.

The 350-lawyer firm, which until now only had offices in Michigan and Illinois, will grow its presence in D.C. “thoughtfully and strategically,” said David Foltyn, Honigman’s chief executive and chairman of the board.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2RLxX91