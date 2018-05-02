FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

HollyFrontier posts first quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. independent refiner HollyFrontier Corp posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday, compared to a year-ago loss, as its refining margins rose.

Net income attributable to company shareholders was $268.1 million, or $1.50 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $45.5 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2jlPSBK)

The year-ago quarter included integration costs related to the acquisition of Petro-Canada Lubricants and other charges. The Dallas-based company’s sales and other revenue rose to $4.13 billion from $3.08 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

