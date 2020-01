Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Horizon Therapeutics Plc’s treatment for thyroid eye disease, the agency said on Tuesday.

The decision makes teprotumumab the first approved treatment for the vision-threatening autoimmune disorder, in which the muscles and fatty tissue behind the eye become inflamed and expand. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Dania Nadeem; Editing by Arun Koyyur)