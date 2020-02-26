IN BRIEF: En banc Fed Circuit won’t ease Horizon’s pain from invalidated patents

In an 8-4 split, the en banc U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday let stand a panel decision that invalidated five of Horizon Pharma’s patents on Pennsaid 2%, an NSAID gel for osteoarthritis of the knee.

Horizon sought en banc review of the October decision even though the panel upheld one other patent, protecting it from generic competition by Actavis Laboratories until 2027. That win is unaffected by Tuesday’s ruling.

