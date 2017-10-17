Toymaker Hornby to shun discounting, warns of lower revenue

Oct 17 (Reuters) - British toymaker Hornby Plc warned on Tuesday that its full-year profitability would be hit by lower revenue and said it would no longer offer large quantities of stock at a discount after a review by its new CEO Lyndon Charles Davies.

The maker of Thomas & Friends model train sets said year-to-date trading was below expectations and that a fall in revenue would have a material impact on profitability for the year. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)