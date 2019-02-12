Horse racing in Britain to resume Wednesday -BHA

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said on Monday that horse racing in Britain, halted last week after several cases of equine influenza, will resume on Wednesday.

BHA Chief Regulatory Officer Brant Dunshea confirmed that racing could resume but only with strict biosecurity control measures in place.

BHA said in a statement that the decision to resume racing was unanimously approved by the industry veterinary committee consulted by BHA.

Last Thursday, the BHA initially cancelled all racing for the day after three cases of equine influenza were identified in vaccinated horses, and later postponed racing in Britain until the middle of this week. (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Sandra Maler)