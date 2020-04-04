Horse Racing-Potters Corner wins 'Virtual Grand National' race

April 4 (Reuters) - Potter’s Corner won the computer-simulated ‘virtual’ version of the Grand National after the annual steeplechase at Aintree, Liverpool was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Welsh-trained horse, ridden by Jack Tudor, was an 18-1 shot and held off Walk in the Mill and Any Second Now.

Tiger Roll, the winner of the last two actual Grand National races and the 5-1 favourite, finished fourth.

All bookmakers profits will be donated to the NHS Charities Together, an umbrella body representing more than 140 charities supporting the National Health Service.

The event, which was put together using CGI technology and algorithms, was backed by major bookmakers and was broadcast on television and also live-streamed. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Christian Radnedge)