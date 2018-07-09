FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 9, 2018 / 4:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

South African fund Hospitality acquires Tsogo casinos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 9 (Reuters) - South African propertyy fund Hospitality Property Fund has acquired seven casino and hotel businesses from Tsogo Sun in a shares and subscription agreement worth 23 billion rand ($1.72 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Hospitality said the transaction was aimed at broadening its earnings base, while Tsogo said it was in line with plans to restructure into three separately listed operating divisions focused on property, gaming and hotel management.

“Upon completion of the transaction, Tsogo will hold approximately 87 percent of the shares in Hospitality. It is Tsogo’s ultimate intention to unbundle their shareholding in Hospitality to its shareholders,” Tsogo said.

$1 = 13.3890 rand Reporting by Ed Stoddard. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.