Hospital’s potential defense does not make doctor's lawsuit a federal case – 11th Circuit

A Georgia gastroenterologist’s attack on a hospital’s peer-review procedures belonged in state court even though the doctor sought to preempt the hospital from raising a defense under federal law, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The decision vacates a ruling for Hamilton Medical Center in a breach of contract action that Dr. Hasmukh Patel filed in U.S. District Court in Rome, Georgia, in 2018, after the hospital suspended his staff privileges for 29 days. The 11th Circuit instructed the district court to dismiss it for lack of jurisdiction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2D4ckgi