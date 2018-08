Aug 21 (Reuters) - Online hostel booking platform Hostelworld Group expects full-year bookings to stagnate, it said on Tuesday, as the company appointed a new chief financial officer.

The company, which posted booking growth of 2 percent in the first half, said higher levels of competition in Europe, as well as the FIFA World Cup and an unusually warm weather, hurt bookings. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)