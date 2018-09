LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British chocolatier Hotel Chocolat posted a 13 percent rise in annual profit on strong demand for its upmarket products and said it was pressing ahead with international expansion, targeting the Scandinavian, Japanese and U.S. markets.

For the 52 weeks ended July 1 2018, Hotel Chocolat reported pretax profit of 12.7 million pounds ($16.6 million), higher than the 11.2 million pounds it made last year.