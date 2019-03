March 18 (Reuters) - India’s Hotel Leela Venture Ltd said on Monday it would sell four of its hotels and a property to a fund sponsored by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management for 39.50 billion rupees ($576.41 million).

The company will here sell four Leela hotels at Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur and its property in Agra to Brookfield. ($1 = 68.5275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)