Radisson Hotel Group to step up expansion in Africa

RABAT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Radisson Hotel Group plans to operate 130 hotels in Africa by 2022, up from 50 this year as it seeks to reinforce its foothold on the continent, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Global hotel chains, including Marriot International and Hyatt Hotels have been increasing investments in Africa, which has some of the world’s fastest growing economies and a rising middle class.

Radisson said it planned to open five more hotels this year in Algeria, Morocco’s Casablanca, Guinea’s capital Conakry, Niamey in Niger and Nairobi in Kenya.

“Our strategy will most certainly reinforce our presence in key markets not only in the Francophone markets, but across Africa, as we continue to focus on delivering on our expanding pipeline,” Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Middle East, Turkey and French Speaking Africa said in the statement.

After rebranding last year from Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, the company introduced new brands in Africa including the Radisson Collection as a premium lifestyle and affordable luxury offer and Radisson as the upscale hotel brand.