FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Houlihan Lokey has hired Martin Bastian as its new head of chemicals Europe, the investment bank said in a statement on Monday.

Bastian joins Houlihan Lokey from Citi, where he most recently served as senior coverage banker for German and Swiss chemicals and pharmaceuticals companies, having previously acted as its head of chemicals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jan Harvey)