Insurer’s misstep nixes win against Memphis-based musician, 6th Circuit holds

Litigators who do not move for judgment as a matter of law during trial in federal court forfeit their right to do so after the verdict comes in, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held in a case of first impression on Friday.

The decision revives a jury’s $2.75 million verdict against Hanover American Insurance Co for rock musician John Falls, who was leasing space in the former House of Blues studio in Memphis when it was burglarized and set ablaze by unknown vandals in 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35s3kx9