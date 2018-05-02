UK's House of Fraser to close stores, secures C.banner investment

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s House of Fraser said it would close some of its stores as a condition of securing new funds from international retailer C.banner, which will become the majority owner of the department stores group with a 51 percent stake.

Existing shareholder Nanjing Cenbest, part of the Sanpower Group, will remain a minority shareholder, the retailer said on Wednesday.

House of Fraser said it would launch a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) next month to allow it to restructure its stores portfolio.