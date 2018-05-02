FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's House of Fraser to close stores, secures C.banner investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s House of Fraser said it would close some of its stores as a condition of securing new funds from international retailer C.banner, which will become the majority owner of the department stores group with a 51 percent stake.

Existing shareholder Nanjing Cenbest, part of the Sanpower Group, will remain a minority shareholder, the retailer said on Wednesday.

House of Fraser said it would launch a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) next month to allow it to restructure its stores portfolio.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.