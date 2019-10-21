Howard Hughes appoints new CEO, explores $2 bln asset sales

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp on Monday named a new chief executive officer and said it would sell about $2 billion of non-core assets, following the real estate developer’s strategic review process.

Paul Layne, president of the company’s Central Region has been named CEO, effective immediately.

In June, the real estate developer hired Centerview Partners to explore strategic alternatives that included a potential sale of the company. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)