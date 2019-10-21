UPDATE 1-Howard Hughes names new CEO, to sell assets worth $2 bln

(Adds details on strategic review , background, shares)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Real estate developer Howard Hughes Corp on Monday named a new chief executive officer and said it would sell about $2 billion of non-core assets following a strategic review.

Shares of the company were down about 18% at $105 in extended trading.

Paul Layne has been named CEO, effective immediately. He will replace David Weinreb who, along with the president Grant Herlitz, will step down from the company.

Layne was most recently the president of the company’s Central Region, which include properties The Woodlands, The Woodlands Hills and Bridgeland in Texas.

In June, the real estate developer hired Centerview Partners to explore strategic alternatives that included a potential sale of the company.

These asset sales along with changes to the company’s organizational structure is expected to reduce overhead costs by $45 million to $50 million per year.

Activist investor William Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management, is chairman of the company. His Pershing Square funds owned 2.77% stake in the company’s as of June 30, according to Refinitiv data.

Ackman said Layne’s appoinment along with the company’s headquarters move from Dallas to Houston will enable Howard Hughes to be more profitable and free-cash-flow-generative.

Howard Hughes was formed in 2010 as a tax-free spinoff from General Growth Properties. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)