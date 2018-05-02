UPDATE 1-Kitchen supplier Howden Joinery's UK revenue rises on higher volumes

(Adds price increase details, same-depot revenue)

May 2 (Reuters) - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery Group Plc reported a strong start to the year on Wednesday as it sold more units and said it raised prices last month to mitigate cost pressures.

Britain’s largest manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products to small builders last raised prices at the end of 2016 to boost sales.

The company reported a 14.8 percent rise in UK revenue for the 16 weeks to April 21, while on a same-depot basis it rose 13.3 percent.

“Looking forward, we are on track with our plans for the year as a whole and note the tougher comparatives from the prior year as the year progresses,” the company said in a statement.

The company, which has 664 UK depots, said it expected to add 30 new depots in the UK in 2018. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)