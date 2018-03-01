UK's Howden Joinery posts 7.4 pct rise in full-year revenue

March 1 - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery on Thursday posted a 7.4 percent rise in full-year revenue as sales held up despite concerns about thinning consumer confidence in the UK.

Howden, Britain’s largest manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products to small builders, said group revenue rose to 1.4 billion pounds ($1.93 billion) for the year ended Dec. 30, from 1.31 billion pounds last year.

The company’s UK depot revenue increased by 7.1 percent to 1.37 billion pounds.

“Howden Joinery UK depots have seen a continuing good sales performance in the first two periods of our new financial year,” the company said.