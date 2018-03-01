FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

UK's Howden Joinery posts 7.4 pct rise in full-year revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery on Thursday posted a 7.4 percent rise in full-year revenue as sales held up despite concerns about thinning consumer confidence in the UK.

Howden, Britain’s largest manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products to small builders, said group revenue rose to 1.4 billion pounds ($1.93 billion) for the year ended Dec. 30, from 1.31 billion pounds last year.

The company’s UK depot revenue increased by 7.1 percent to 1.37 billion pounds.

“Howden Joinery UK depots have seen a continuing good sales performance in the first two periods of our new financial year,” the company said.

$1 = 0.7265 pounds Reporting by Rahul B and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

