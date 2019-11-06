Xerox considers bid for PC maker HP - WSJ

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Xerox Holdings Corp is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for personal computer maker HP Inc at a premium to its market value of $27 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Xerox's board discussed the possibility on Tuesday, the newspaper said here, citing people familiar with the matter.

There is no guarantee that Xerox will follow through with an offer or that one would succeed, it added.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)