Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
November 21, 2019 / 2:28 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Xerox threatens to go hostile with HP buyout offer

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp on Thursday threatened to go hostile with its $33.5 billion buyout offer for HP Inc , if the personal computer maker did not agree to a “friendly” discussion before Nov. 25.

HP on Sunday rebuffed Xerox’s $22 per share offer, saying it undervalued the company and that it was open to exploring a bid for the U.S. printer maker.

“Xerox will take its compelling case to create superior value for our respective shareholders directly to your shareholders,” the company said in a letter to HP’s board.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru

