An appeals court has resuscitated Oracle Corp’s copyright case accusing rival Hewlett Packard Enterprises Inc of illegally providing software updates for an Oracle operating system.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a summary judgment decision clearing HPE of copyright infringement, saying a trial court judge did not fully consider Oracle’s evidence or explain the legal standard.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3j2C5N8