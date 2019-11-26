Company News
November 26, 2019 / 9:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

HP Inc beats estimates for quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - HP Inc on Tuesday beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its desktops and laptops.

Total revenue rose to $15.41 billion in the fourth quarter from $15.37 billion a year earlier, above analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $388 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from $1.45 billion, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

